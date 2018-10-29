A$AP Rocky announces San Antonio date for 'Injured Generation' tour

SAN ANTONIO - Local fans who have been wishing for an A$AP Rocky appearance in the Alamo City will now get a chance to catch the highly popular rapper in person.

On Monday, A$AP Rocky announced he is coming to San Antonio Jan. 25 to perform at the Freeman Coliseum for his "Injured Generation" tour.

The tour follows A$AP Rocky's third album, "TESTING," which has accumulated over 1 billion streams worldwide.

While tickets for the general public go on sale Nov. 2, A$AP Rocky Fan Presale from Tuesday at 10 a.m. CST until Thursday at 10 p.m. CST.

American Express card members can also take advantage of the presale from Tuesday at 12 p.m. CST until Thursday at 10 p.m. CST.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click on the link.

