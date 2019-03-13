Actress Lori Loughlin in custody in connection with college admissions scandal

BOSTON - Actress Lori Loughlin has been taken into custody in connection with a scheme in which wealthy parents paid bribes to get their children into top colleges, the FBI said.



FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said Loughlin is in custody Wednesday morning in Los Angeles. She is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon.



Prosecutors allege Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither is a rower.



They were among 50 people charged in the scheme.

Loughlin became famous as the wholesome Aunt Becky in the 1980s and '90s sitcom "Full House."

She has lately become the queen of the Hallmark channel with her holiday movies and the series "When Calls the Heart."

Loughlin and "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman were among some 50 charged Tuesday in connection with the scheme.

Huffman posted a $250,000 bond Tuesday after an appearance in federal court in Los Angeles.

She is scheduled to reappear in court March 29 in Boston.

