Alamo City Comic Con announces 'Riverdale' star will not attend this year's event

SAN ANTONIO - Fans of the hit teen drama “Riverdale” will be disappointed to hear one of the show’s stars will not attend this year’s Alamo City Comic Con.

The ACCC posted on Facebook that Cole Sprouse will not attend this year’s event due to “last minute scheduling conflicts.”

Sprouse plays Jughead Jones on the show. He is also known for his roles in “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” and “Big Daddy” early in his acting career.

This year’s Alamo City Comic Con will be held at the Alamodome and runs Friday through Sunday.

Stars and celebrities scheduled to attend include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jeff Goldblum, Rick Moranis, Neve Campbell, Ric Flair and many others.

