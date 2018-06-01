Entertainment

Alejandro Fernández, Los Tigres Del Norte to perform in San Antonio

Artists touring together in 'Rompiendo Fronteras' tour

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - Mexican pop singer Alejandro Fernández and Norteño stars Los Tigres Del Norte are scheduled to perform in San Antonio this fall.

According to a Facebook event, the artists will perform at the Freeman Coliseum on Oct. 5.

Ticket pre-sales began Friday on Ticketmaster.com.

According to Billboard, the musicians strengthened their relationship collaborating on the single, "Para Sacarte De Mi Vida," which came about after their fans suggested they work together on a song.

According to Tickets Online, the artists will also stop in Dallas, El Paso, Edinburg and Houston.

