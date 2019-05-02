Another 'Avengers' actor coming to SA's Celebrity Fan Fest

Benedict Wong is the latest actor added to the list of attendees for June's Celebrity Fan Fest.
Wong is best known for his roles in several Marvel movies including "Dr Strange," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."
He's not the only actor from the Avengers movies coming to the three-day comic convention. Jeremy Renner and Paul Bettany are also scheduled to be there.
Celebrities confirmed for June's comic convention include:
- Jason Momoa
- Amber Heard
- Jeremy Renner
- Paul Betteny
- Dolph Lundgren
- Graham McTavish
- Ray Fisher
- Alexandra Shipp
- Tye Sheridan
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
- Robert Wuhl
- Clare Kramer
- Walter Koenig
- Joe Flanigan
- Robert Picardo
- Butch Patrick
- Fred Savage
Celebrity Fan Fest will take place June 14-16, 2019, at Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall, giving fans the chance to meet and take photos with celebrities, check out artists, vendors, celebrity car exhibits and more.
