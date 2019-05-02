Another 'Avengers' actor coming to SA's Celebrity Fan Fest

Benedict Wong is the latest actor added to the list of attendees for June's Celebrity Fan Fest.

Wong is best known for his roles in several Marvel movies including "Dr Strange," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."

He's not the only actor from the Avengers movies coming to the three-day comic convention. Jeremy Renner and Paul Bettany are also scheduled to be there.

Celebrities confirmed for June's comic convention include:

Jason Momoa

Amber Heard

Jeremy Renner

Paul Betteny

Dolph Lundgren

Graham McTavish

Ray Fisher

Alexandra Shipp

Tye Sheridan

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Robert Wuhl

Clare Kramer

Walter Koenig

Joe Flanigan

Robert Picardo

Butch Patrick

Fred Savage

Celebrity Fan Fest will take place June 14-16, 2019, at Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall, giving fans the chance to meet and take photos with celebrities, check out artists, vendors, celebrity car exhibits and more.

