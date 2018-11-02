Any plans this weekend? Check out these 7 great events taking place!

SAN ANTONIO - Cooler temperatures will make it a fun weekend to be out and about.

Here's a look at seven events taking place Friday through Sunday.

Wurstfest: This annual celebration kicks off Friday and continues through Nov. 11. Some days have free admission, but most evenings, it will cost $15 to attend.

Pearl Presents Dia De Los Muertos: Celebrate the Day of the Dead at the Pearl on Friday evening. All the fun starts at 5 p.m. at Pearl Park. There will be music, food, vendors and altars created by local artists. The event is free and open to the public.

6th Annual Sactacular: Music, food and fun for the entire family is on tap at this year's event. It will take place Friday at San Antonio College starting at 5 p.m. This event is free.

10th Annual Diwali Festival: Indian culture will be celebrated at La Villita on Saturday. There will be a river parade, a showcase of dances, henna tattoos, food, music and so much more. This event starts at 5 p.m. and is free to enter.

Dwight Yoakam: The country music singer will be at Floore's Dancehall on Saturday night. The show starts at 9 p.m. and tickets are still available.

Out in the Park at Six Flags: This is an LGBTQ event for which the park will be closed. It's on Saturday and starts at 7 p.m. Besides the chance to enjoy park attractions, there will also be live music. Tickets are available online now.

Fideo Loco Festival: This fun event will feature a competition to see who has the best fideo in town. It takes place on Sunday at La Villita. The festival starts at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.