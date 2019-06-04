Are you the next American Idol? Auditions are open for season 3

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SAN ANTONIO - Do you or does someone you know have the singing chops to be the next American Idol?

Online auditions for season 3 of the show are now open. Click here to submit your video.

You can also audition for "American Idol" in person, but as of now, there is only one audition stop in Texas. It's scheduled for Aug. 27 in Waco.

Here's the full list of dates for in-person auditions:

New York, NY - July 23

Mobile, AL - August 20

Macon, GA - August 23

Tallahassee, FL - August 23

Santa Barbara, CA - August 23

Baton Rouge, LA - August 25

Columbia, SC - August 26

Las Vegas, NV - August 26

Waco, TX - August 27

Knoxville, TN - August 29

Salt Lake City, UT - August 29

Colorado Springs, CO - September 1

Raleigh, NC - September 1

Washington, D.C. - September 4

Wichita, KS - September 4

San Jose, CA - September 6

Pittsburgh, PA - September 7

Springfield, IL - September 7

Spokane, WA - September 8

Detroit, MI - September 10

To qualify, you must be between 15 and 28 years old as of June 1. Click here for other rules of eligibility.

