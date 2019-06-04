Entertainment

Are you the next American Idol? Auditions are open for season 3

You can audition online or in person

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media
SAN ANTONIO - Do you or does someone you know have the singing chops to be the next American Idol?

Online auditions for season 3 of the show are now open. Click here to submit your video.

You can also audition for "American Idol" in person, but as of now, there is only one audition stop in Texas. It's scheduled for Aug. 27 in Waco.

Here's the full list of dates for in-person auditions:

New York, NY - July 23
Mobile, AL - August 20 
Macon, GA - August 23
Tallahassee, FL - August 23
Santa Barbara, CA - August 23
Baton Rouge, LA - August 25
Columbia, SC - August 26
Las Vegas, NV - August 26
Waco, TX - August 27
Knoxville, TN - August 29
Salt Lake City, UT - August 29
Colorado Springs, CO - September 1
Raleigh, NC - September 1
Washington, D.C. - September 4
Wichita, KS - September 4
San Jose, CA - September 6
Pittsburgh, PA - September 7
Springfield, IL - September 7
Spokane, WA - September 8
Detroit, MI - September 10

To qualify, you must be between 15 and 28 years old as of June 1. Click here for other rules of eligibility.

