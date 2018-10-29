Entertainment

Arnold Schwarzenegger gives a tricentennial shout-out to San Antonio

Mayor Ron Nirenberg posted the message on Twitter

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

SAN ANTONIO - Hollywood legend and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger gave San Antonio a birthday shout-out while in San Antonio for Alamo City Comic Con over the weekend.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg posted the video on his Twitter page.

In the video, Schwarzenegger put on a cowboy hat and said "Happy Birthday, San Antonio. 300 years -- that is unbelievable. I mean, this is much older than the United States and it's a fantastic city, great jobs, great weather, great people, everything great and a great after-school program. Congratulations! Hasta la vista, baby.'

According to the mayor's Twitter post, the after-school program Schwarzenegger references is After-School All-Stars, a program founded by Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger also posted a video from Alamo City Comic Con on his Twitter page:

 

