Austin City Limits music festival releases 2019 lineup

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin City Limits Music Festival released the lineup for 2019 Tuesday morning.

Headliners for this year include:

Guns N' Roses
Mumford & Sons
Childish Gambino
The Cure
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
Robyn

Hundreds of musical acts will take the stage over two weekends, Oct. 4-6 and Oct. 11-13, at Zilker Park.

Tickets start at $105 for one day general admission and go up to $3,600 for a three-day platinum pass.

Get more information about ACL here.

