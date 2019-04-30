Austin City Limits music festival releases 2019 lineup

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin City Limits Music Festival released the lineup for 2019 Tuesday morning.

Headliners for this year include:

Guns N' Roses

Mumford & Sons

Childish Gambino

The Cure

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Robyn

Hundreds of musical acts will take the stage over two weekends, Oct. 4-6 and Oct. 11-13, at Zilker Park.

Tickets start at $105 for one day general admission and go up to $3,600 for a three-day platinum pass.

Tell your #ACLFest family, the 2019 Lineup is here! Check out who's taking-over Zilker Park this October and grab your 3-Day Tickets TODAY at 12pm CT. https://t.co/AZls90wOA3 pic.twitter.com/K6navaa3Pu — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) April 30, 2019

