Award-winning ‘Hamilton' premieres at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre in May 2019

SAN ANTONIO - Almost one year since "Hamilton" announced it’s touring the country to perform the award-winning musical for fans, The Majestic Theatre just revealed when the Broadway blockbuster will make its stop in San Antonio for a three-week run.

In a release shared, The Majestic Theatre said Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical will play on May 7-26 of 2019.

ANNOUNCING: Your 18/19 #BroadwayinSA season is here, featuring the premiere of @HamiltonMusical! Experience the best of #Broadway in one package at the Majestic. Reserve your seats today with a season subscription: https://t.co/zNIFb2PFLk #MajesticEmpire #SANBroadway 👏💫🎭 pic.twitter.com/SvkeWO7aiL — MajesticEmpire (@MajesticEmpire) February 6, 2018

The Majestic Theatre's release said the highly anticipated musical is part of the "Broadway in San Antonio" series that debuts in September.

"It’s San Antonio’s passion for theatre that has made our season offerings grow," Emily Smith, general manager of the Majestic and Charline McCombs Empire Theatres, said in the release.

"We always like to offer audiences the newest and latest; this season delivers the perfect mix with five market premieres, returning audience favorites and a comedic play. And, of course, we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome HAMILTON to the Majestic stage," Smith said.

For those who want to take advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime experience and guarantee a seat instead of buying individual tickets, the Majestic Theatre encourages theatergoers to purchase a season subscription.

"Subscribers will be able to guarantee their tickets for the premiere San Antonio engagement of HAMILTON before tickets become available to the general public," The Majestic Theatre said in the release.

"Hamilton," however, is not the only anticipated show for the 2018-19 season.

The season consists of other Broadway blockbusters, such as "Anastasia" and "The Play That Goes Wrong."

The lineup also includes "School of Rock," "Waitress," and "Fiddler on the Roof."

According to the release, subscribers will also have the chance to add highly anticipated engagements of three favorites: "Wicked," "The Phantom of the Opera," and "Jersey Boys."

The season subscriptions are now on sale, with a six-show package ranging from $270 to $760 and a seven-show package that includes "The Phantom of the Opera" from $315 to $865, according to BroadwayInSanAntonio.com.

The packages can be purchased online, by phone at 800-215-7469 or in person at 224 E. Houston St.

According to the musical’s website, individual tickets for San Antonio have not been announced.

The only tickets available to purchase individually are for cities from August 2018 through Jan. 19.

