'Baby Shark' coming to TV near you thanks to Netflix

Baby Shark with Pinkfong's mascot. The Pink Fox, also named "Pinkfong," frequently appears in their videos.

Run away, doo doo doo doo doo doo.

Parents, sorry to break it to you, but it doesn't look like you'll be "safe at last" from the "Baby Shark" phenomenon anytime soon.

Bloomberg reports that the South Korean company behind the shark song has planned to release videos for kids on Netflix. Pinkfong is also planning a cartoon series and a musical, according to Bloomberg.

The company has also signed merchandising deals and is reportedly working with Amazon and Google to develop games for smart speakers.

Pinkfong may also be branching out from sharks. The company's founder has hinted that its next kids venture may involve penguins.

