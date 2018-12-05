'Baby Shark' toys dubbed 'parents worst nightmare' have already sold out

If you are the parent of a young child, there is a good chance that Pinkfong's "Baby Shark" is the most-requested song and video in your home. If you're unfamiliar with the tune, go check it out on YouTube where it has more than 2 billion views and be prepared to reckon with an earworm like you've never experienced before.

Just when you thought the mania was dying down, "Baby Shark" is now available in toy form. WowWee has produced several singing plush toys that play the tune when squeezed. And despite the fact that many parents agree that this would be a nightmare to have in their homes, it's already sold out on Amazon, the exclusive seller of the toy.

WowWee was offering Baby Shark, Daddy Shark, and Mommy Shark versions of the toy for $17 and a cube doll version for $8, but they have all sold out and are only available from third party sellers who have greatly inflated the price to between $40 and $80.

If you have your heart set on the toys, whether it's (masochistically) for your own child or (sadistically) as a gift to a child in another home, you may have better luck on eBay where at last check the third-party prices were slightly more reasonable.

