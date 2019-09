The Public Theater of San Antonio is opening their new season with the family-friendly musical Mary Poppins.

Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the Disney film starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, the musical tells the story of a magical nanny who inspires a family.

The musical is running September 12th, 2019 - October 13th, 2019.

For more information on the Public Theater and to get tickets click here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.