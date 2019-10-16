Backstage- Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

The Woodlawn Theatre is bringing the Australian outback to San Antonio with their production of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

The show is based on the 1994 movie of the same name. The theater describes the show as an "Uplifting adventure of three friends, Tick, Bernadette and Adam, a glamorous Sydney-based performing trio who agree to take their show to the middle of the Australian outback."

During the run of the show, the Woodlawn Theatre is collecting toiletries to benefit the SA Aids Foundation.

The musical does contain adult themes and language, and the theater suggest patrons be over 18. The show runs every weekend until November 4th and tickets range from $18-$30. For more information and to get tickets, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.