Balloons over Horseshoe Bay Resort makes return Easter weekend

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas - The annual Balloons over Horseshoe Bay Resort is making its return Easter weekend.

The three-day festival will feature 20 hot air balloons and a performance from country singer Jack Ingram. The event will be held at the Horseshoe Bay Resort.

While the festival runs from Friday through Sunday, Saturday is the only day open to non-resort members.

Saturday activities include a kid’s rock-climbing wall, a magic show, an animal show by Safari Greg and a helicopter Easter egg drop.

Tickets to the event are $30 for adults and $5 for kids ages 5 through 12. Children under 5 get in free.

Tickets can be purchased online.

