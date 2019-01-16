Barbacoa and Big Red Festival gets new home

SAN ANTONIO - Organizers with the ninth annual Barbacoa and Big Red Festival have made big announcements about this year's event.

First, the event was moved from R & J Pavilion to The Greenline SA at Brooks, which was formerly known as Brooks City Air Force Base.

Organizers also announced the date of this year's festival will be Sunday, May 19.

Over the past nine years, the festival has grown and thousands attend to hear live music and of course try some of the best barbacoa in town.

Every year, a competition is held to see who has the best barbacoa, and that competition will also be a part of this year's festival.

