Beer Festival and Zombies take over San Antonio this weekend

The largest gathering of zombies numbered 15,458 participants at the Zombie Pub Crawl in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Oct. 11, 2014.

SAN ANTONIO - This weekend is another busy one in San Antonio. There is something for everyone in the family to join.

Here's a look at some of those events taking place around town.

Beauty and the Beast: This Disney classic has been transformed into a ballet and there will be several shows at the Tobin Center Friday through Sunday. Tickets are still available.

Randy Rogers: The Texas Country act will stop by Floore's Country Store in Helotes on Friday night. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets are still available.

San Antonio Beer Festival: Over 400 craft beers will be up for tasting at this year's festival. The festival is Saturday at Dignowity Park and general admission tickets are still available.

Fall Fest: This community event will take place Saturday at Texas A&M San Antonio. All the free fun starts at noon.

Dark Circus Market: This experience is complete with photo ops with entertainers, ghost tours, food trucks, art vendors and so much more. It will take place Saturday at Victoria's Black Swan Inn. It is free to attend, but parking is $3.

87th Annual Rose Festival: The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower will host this event on Sunday starting at 9 a.m. This is a celebration to the honor the feast day of St. Thérèsa. There will be family fun, games, drinks, food and music.

Blue October: This popular rock band from San Marcos returns to San Antonio on Sunday at the Aztec Theatre. Show time is at 8 p.m. and tickets are still available.

San Antonio Zombie Walk: This popular event returns to Maverick Plaza on Sunday. The event starts at 3 p.m. There are tickets still available. It is $5 presale and $10 at the gate.

Cider & Food Truck Festival: It's the perfect time of year for some cider and good food. The BlockSA will host this event on Sunday. A $10 wristband will get you 6 food tasting tickets.

Monarch Butterfly & Pollinator Festival: Here's an event for the whole family. It will take place Friday through Sunday at The Pearl. A parade will be held on Sunday starting at 10 a.m. and it is free to attend.

