Entertainment

Ben Affleck gets roasted on Twitter about massive back tattoo he claimed was fake

See tweets mocking massive back tattoo

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
Copyright (c) 2016 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SAN ANTONIO - Ben Affleck was caught on camera at the beach recently and it seems a giant back tattoo he claimed was fake in 2016 is actually real.

In 2016, Affleck told "Extra" the tattoo was "fake for a movie,” CNN reported. 

Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, told Vanity Fair that same year, “You know what we would say in my hometown about that? ‘Bless his heart,’” in regards to the massive ink.

Get free vanilla cone at Dairy Queen Tuesday

Twitter users are roasting the “Justice League” actor. See some of the tweets below:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.