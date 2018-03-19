Ben Affleck gets roasted on Twitter about massive back tattoo he claimed was fake

Copyright (c) 2016 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SAN ANTONIO - Ben Affleck was caught on camera at the beach recently and it seems a giant back tattoo he claimed was fake in 2016 is actually real.

In 2016, Affleck told "Extra" the tattoo was "fake for a movie,” CNN reported.

Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, told Vanity Fair that same year, “You know what we would say in my hometown about that? ‘Bless his heart,’” in regards to the massive ink.

Twitter users are roasting the “Justice League” actor. See some of the tweets below:

Next time you're feeling sad, remember that you're not Ben Affleck so you (probably) don't have a tattoo so big and so ugly and so universally ridiculed that you had to lie and say it was only temporary and just for a movie when it is so clearly not. (https://t.co/MQJfdA25tk) pic.twitter.com/sU72CUK4TG — Crystal Methanny (@RafiDAngelo) March 18, 2018

Ben Affleck: The phoenix tattoo is fake for a movie.



Also Ben Affleck: pic.twitter.com/k97oa0ld12 — Sarah (@Cinesnark) March 16, 2018

BEN AFFLECK! THAT IS BEN AFFLECK!



(This is his midlife crisis/post-divorce tattoo, apparently) pic.twitter.com/3oJ9iNMjlf — a cottage in st. mary mead (@hopebordeaux) March 17, 2018

Ben Affleck's back tattoo pic.twitter.com/PaiA2mPIVl — Melanie BW (@MelanieBDub) March 17, 2018

Me finding out that Ben Affleck's hideous tattoo is real after all and even more hilarious now that he lied about it pic.twitter.com/cza8esczND — ✨Tabitha Huizinga✨ (@TLHuizinga) March 18, 2018

Ben Affleck’s back tattoo is like if Lisa Frank had a darker childhood. pic.twitter.com/JPCZeZUDlb — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) March 18, 2018

I’ve been following the Ben Affleck back tattoo drama more closely than the Mueller investigation. — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) March 18, 2018

Was he inspired by Jimmy Page's pants? pic.twitter.com/ana0d28c6a — Birthday Party Clown (@BdayPartyClown) March 18, 2018

Don’t mock Ben Affleck’s phoenix tattoo. It symbolises how he has risen from the ashes, reborn as a guy with a tattoo that sucks — pixelated boat [ASMR] binaural ~4 hours~ (@pixelatedboat) March 18, 2018

Everybody is talking about Ben Affleck's terrible back tattoo, so I had to check it out and you guys are all crazy.



That's a tasteful and skillfully done piece of art. Wow. pic.twitter.com/ronjbEUvWU — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) March 18, 2018

