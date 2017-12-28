Beyonce rocked Instagram in 2017; These are the top 10 posts of the year on Instagram

HOUSTON - Houston native Beyonce rocked Instagram this year.
The star had the most liked Instagram post for her twins announcement, and made the top 10 again with her babies’ arrival announcement.
Here is the full list of the most popular Instagram posts of 2017. Most-liked posts of 2017:
1. Beyoncé (@beyonce)
2. Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)
3. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
4. Beyoncé (@beyonce)
5. Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)
6. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)
7. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)
8. Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)
9. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)
10. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)
