Big League Chew features female on packaging for first time

For the first time in its nearly 40-year history, Big League Chew is featuring a female on its packaging.

The new softball-inspired pouch is available for purchase online. The pouches will hit retailers next month.

The bubblegum was the creation of Portand Mavericks pitcher Rob Nelson and his teammate Jim Bouton in 1977.

Don't miss out! Our new softball-inspired pouch is available for online purchase now! 💥 Head to https://t.co/2GtKIMWnCt and order yours today. pic.twitter.com/OFmZFGrroL — Big League Chew (@bigleaguechew) January 18, 2019

