Big League Chew features female on packaging for first time

Gum available online now, in stores in February

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

For the first time in its nearly 40-year history, Big League Chew is featuring a female on its packaging.

The new softball-inspired pouch is available for purchase online. The pouches will hit retailers next month.

The bubblegum was the creation of Portand Mavericks pitcher Rob Nelson and his teammate Jim Bouton in 1977.

