Big plans ahead for Ada Vox

SAN ANTONIO - She may have not won "American Idol," but Ada Vox is excited about her future, including an upcoming tour and an album already in the works.

Vox is the alter ego of Adam Sanders, and he sat down with KSAT.com to tell us more about life after "American Idol."

How did it feel to make it in the Top 10 on "American Idol?"

"It was a success in itself. Although I may not have won, I feel like I did everything that I needed to to be the overall winner in the future. I think my career is just going to take off from here. I am perfectly fine with outcome. Like I said, I think there is just better things for me. This was just a great platform."

What did you think about the controversy that followed after your elimination?

"Although it seemed like we were put in a separate category from what other people would consider 'white-washed America,' is what everyone was saying. I personally just think was that we weren't everybody's cup of tea. It doesn't have to be any kind of biased opinion. It was just the fact that we sang a different type of music than everyone else did."

Who do you think will win "American Idol?"

"Oh gosh, I have no idea. It's been interesting because the way voting been going, I honestly kind of expected Catie to take it all, but the way things kind of turned out this last week, it can go any which way."

Will Ada make an appearance when the Idol tour stops in San Antonio?

"No, unfortunately not that I know of. I haven't been invited"

What's next for Ada Vox?

"I have a whole bunch of things that I have planned. I’m working with some great producers, I’m working with some great songwriters, I have a wonderful agent. We have a bunch of stuff going together. I think I'm going to be able to announce some actual tour dates coming up very soon. All I can hope to do is to continue to stay relevant and make sure I continue making everyone proud to the best of my abilities, because the only thing that I can do is do what I love for the people that love what I do. I'm hoping that in the end, that's enough to go ahead and make something for the world to look forward to, but for my life to turn into whatever I've always wanted it to be."

What what you like to say to your "Voxies?"

"Voxies, thank you so, so much for absolutely anything and everything you have given me. I am beyond grateful for the support that I've received, and forever that is standing by me for the rest of my journey, I appreciate the love and support more than you'll ever know."

