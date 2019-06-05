'Bill and Ted Face the Music' casts daughters of titular dudes

The third movie in the “Bill & Ted” trilogy, "Bill and Ted Face the Music," has announced a big change for the titular dudes — they’re now fathers.

Brigette Lundy-Paine of "The Glass Castle" and "Atypical" will be playing Billie Logan, the daughter of Ted “Theodore” Logan, and Samara Weaving of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" will play Thea, the daughter of Bill S. Preston Esquire.

“When we saw Samara and Brigette together, it was like it was like deja vu,” producer Scott Kroopf said in a statement. “It was exactly the way we felt when we first saw Keanu [Reeves] and Alex [Winter].”

Winter and Reeves will be returning to the roles of Bill and Ted respectively. William Sadler will be coming back, reprising his role as the Grim Reaper.

According to the official film summary, a visitor from the future sends the pair on a quest to “save life as we know it, and bring harmony to the universe," through the music of Wyld Stallyns.

"Bill and Ted Face the Music" is set to hit theaters on Aug. 21, 2020.

