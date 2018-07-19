Boy and dog play most adorable game of fetch ever over a backyard fence

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - It doesn't get much cuter than a toddler and a dog playing fetch, unless it's a toddler and a dog playing fetch over a backyard fence.

A now-viral video posted on Facebook shows a 2-year-old boy playing a game of over-the-fence catch with a neighbor's dog in Minneapolis.

Chad Nelson posted the video of his son, Conway, who was playing at a friend's house. Erin Richter took the video of Conway, which has now been viewed millions of times.

While it was Conway's first time playing fetch with the pup, Richter said her son, Landon, has been playing fetch with their neighbor's dog, Dozer, for more than a year.

Landon initiated the game when he was just a 1 1/2 years old. He's now 3 and Landon and Dozer still play often.

"My son stops playing once the ball gets too slobbery," Richter said.

Watch Landon play with Dozer in a video from 2017:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.