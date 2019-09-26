Brandon Routh, Zachary Levi, Brendan Fraser added to October's Celebrity Fan Fest Preview Con

SAN ANTONIO - Some big-name celebrities are headed to San Antonio next month for Celebrity Fan Fest's Preview Con.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 26-27 at Freeman Expo Hall 1.

"Superman Returns" star Brandon Routh, Zachary Levi from "Shazam!", Brendan Fraser from “The Mummy” film franchise and former WWE superstar Eva Marie are among the celebrities scheduled to make an appearance.

They'll be joined by Antony Starr, Helen Slater, Lindsay Wagner, Sam J. Jones and Kimberly J. Brown.

Fans can purchase tickets online to attend the October event online. Admission is free for people who purchase advance tickets to Celebrity Fan Fest's June 2020 show.

