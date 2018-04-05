Bud Light tweets epic response to Masters banning 'Dilly Dilly' phrase

SAN ANTONIO - The Masters Tournament is one of four major championships in professional golf, with players competing for a purse of $11 million to be split among participants.

While there are always rules associated with the prestigious Masters Tournament, this year there’s one that stands above the rest.

Bryce Ritchie, an editor at Bunkered golf magazine, tweeted Monday that Masters security staff were handed a sheet of paper with a list of sayings that are prohibited — including “Dilly Dilly.”

"Dilly Dilly" is the uber-popular catchphrase coined by Bud Light that started showing up in the beverage company’s commercials in late 2017.

Bud Light’s response to the "Dilly Dilly" ban is on a masters troll-level, pun-intended.

The full response reads:

"Hear ye, hear ye

"Your king hath received word that the guards of the Green Jacket plan to escort any patron who dare utter Dilly Dilly off yon premises.

"Except for myself, I am against tyranny in all forms. So, I have instructed my royal tailors to make 1,000 Dilly Dilly shirts that shall be delivered to Georgia in time for the festivities.

"For if thou cannot say Dilly Dilly, thou can still wear Dilly Dilly.

"Yours in friendship and beer,

"King John Barley IV"

Our King weighs in on the Dilly Dilly ban. pic.twitter.com/rVxrD5dsNf — Bud Light (@budlight) April 3, 2018

Just been told security staff at Augusta National have been handed a sheet with a list of sayings that are prohibited. I'm told "dilly dilly" is one of them. Patrons who shout out these phrases will be "removed" immediately. #themasters — Bryce Ritchie (@Bryce_bunkered) April 2, 2018

