CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bear knocks down Christmas decorations, rings doorbell

NAPLES, Fla. - Doorbell cameras catch a lot of bad behavior this time of year, from porch pirates stealing packages to thieves stealing or vandalizing Christmas displays. In most cases, the culprits are typically human, but in a recent episode in Naples, Florida, the homeowners were surprised to discover it was a bear that caused the commotion.

The video shows the bear walking up the front porch and knocking over decorations before ringing the doorbell with his snout.

The homeowner used the doorbell's speaker function to tell the beat to "go away!"

The bear was startled, turned around and left.

No serious damage was caused, but a snowman decoration did lose its head during the ordeal. According to Ring, the homeowner found the whole situation very entertaining.

