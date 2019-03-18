Celebrate Selena's birthday at Bidi Bidi Party at Pearl

SAN ANTONIO - Selena fans in San Antonio are going to party at the Pearl on April 16 in honor of the late Queen of Cumbia's birthday.

The Bidi Bidi Party will celebrate all things Selena from 6 to 9 p.m.

There will be a dance party with SoundCream Airstream, according to the Facebook event page.

Food and drinks will be available from the Bottling Department and Southerleigh's outdoor oyster bar.

Selena Quintanilla would have turned 48 this year but her life was tragically cut short in 1995 when she was shot by Yolanda Saldivar.

Saldivar was the president of the Selena fan club and is currently serving a life sentence for murder.

She is currently incarcerated at the Mountain View unit in Gatesville, Texas.

Selena is buried at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi.

