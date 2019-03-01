Celebrate Texas Independence Day, Mardi Gras in SA this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Plenty to celebrate this weekend and you will want to head downtown for all the fun.

Here's a list of events taking place.

Movie Night at the Alamo: The 2004 movie "The Alamo" will be shown in the Alamo gardens on Friday night. It is free to attend, but guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. The movie starts at sunset.

Texas Independence Day Celebration: This will also take place at the Alamo, but on Saturday. A commemoration event will take place starting at 12:30 p.m. It is free to attend.

Bud Light Mardi Gras River Parade and Festival: This fun event will take place on Saturday along the River Walk. This runs from 1 to 6 p.m. There will be a parade of floats going down the river, live music, entertainment and food trucks. It is free to attend.

San Antonio Symphony: Two concerts take place Friday and Saturday evening at the Tobin Center. The symphony will pay tribute to three great British composers. Tickets are still available for both shows.

Rhinos Return: The rhinos return to the San Antonio Zoo. The new habitat opens on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. It features two new rhinos, additional landscaping, viewing deck and waterfall.

Dachshund Races: This popular event returns to Krause's Cafe in New Braunfels. This will take place on Sunday. It starts at 4 p.m. It is free and open for all ages.

