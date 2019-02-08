Celebrate the Chinese New Year at several different events around town this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - It is the Year of the Pig, and there are several events being held around town to celebrate. Also, it's the debut of San Antonio's newest football team.

Here's a list of weekend events for Feb. 8 - 10.

Asian Festival: This yearly event takes place at the Institute of Texan Cultures on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. The celebration will feature authentic foods, music, shopping, games and entertainment. Tickets at the gate are $12 for adults and $5 for kids.

Confucius Wishing Lanterns: This takes place along the River Walk. Wishing lanterns can be purchased for $5 at five different stations along the River Walk. Lanterns will be launched at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Parade of Lanterns: This starts on Saturday and run through Feb. 23. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each evening, 10 river parade floats carrying illuminated lanterns will be paraded along the River Walk.

Josh Abbott Band: This Texas-based act will perform at Cowboys Dancehall on Saturday night. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets are still available.

San Antonio Stockshow & Rodeo Concerts: On Friday night .38 Special performs at the AT&T Center. Saturday at 1 p.m. Martina McBride will take the stage, and after that at 7:30 p.m Trace Adkins will perform. On Sunday, only one concert will take place, the band Why Don't We will play at 1 p.m.

Anastasia: This new Broadway musical will be at the Majestic Theatre for several shows Friday through Sunday. Tickets are still available.

San Antonio Commanders: The first game for this new team will take place on Saturday at the Alamodome. The Commanders will take on the San Diego Fleet. Tickets are still available.

