Check out these 5 events during Memorial Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO - For some, this may be a three-day weekend, and the weather will be nice to head outdoors. Below is a list of five events taking place from May 24-26.

Texas Tacos, Tequila and Music Festival: This fun event will take place May 25 at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Guests can enjoy more than 30 taco vendors, tequila tastings and live music on two different stages. Headliners include Los Lonely Boys and Baby Bash. Tickets range from $20 to $85. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Brews & Blooms: This is the 14th annual Brews and Blooms event, and it takes place Saturday at the Botanical Garden. The event is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Adults 21 and older are the only people allowed in. Tickets range from $17 to $70.

Wild Australia: The San Antonio Zoo is about to begin its summer down under. "Wild Australia" begins this Saturday and runs through Sept. 2. This summer, guests will learn all about Australia and see koalas that are visiting from the San Diego Zoo. "Wild Australia" is included as a part of admission tickets.

Fredericksburg Crawfish Festival: If you want to venture out of town, you may want to head to Fredericksburg this weekend. This annual festival will feature live music, arts and crafts, a carnival, and of course, crawfish. This festival goes on all weekend from Friday through Sunday. Day passes range from $10 to $15, a two-day pass is $25 and a three-day pass is $35.

Cody Johnson: The popular Texas country music star will be at Whitewater Amphitheatre in New Braunfels on Saturday and Sunday nights. Johnson and friends will be performing at the outdoor venue. Doors open at 7 p.m. each night and shows starts at 8:30 p.m. Saturday's show is already sold out, but there are still tickets available for Sunday.

