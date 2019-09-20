Check out these 5 events taking place in San Antonio this weekend

William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - It is the last weekend of summer and several festivals are taking place.

Here's a list of activities happening this weekend:

36th Annual Jazz'SAlive: This will take place at Travis Park on Friday and Saturday. It is a free festival that will include live music, food, entertainment and activities for the whole family.

Kevin Fowler: The Texas country music singer will be hosting his own festival at Floore's Country Store in Helotes on Friday. The Bellamy Brothers will also perform. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are still available.

Traders Village Conjunto Festival: Enjoy some authentic conjunto festival from five different bands Saturday. It is free to listen and only $4 to park.

San Antonio Wings & Beer Festival: This is the third year for this event and it takes place Saturday at 1 p.m. General admission tickets online are $25 and $30 at the door. Your ticket includes 10 sampling tickets and one beer ticket.

via GIPHY

Oktoberfest With a Twist: On Saturday, one of the first Oktoberfest events will take place at Sunset Station. General admission tickets are $15 and VIP tickets are $60. There will be plenty of beer, food and entertainment.

Check out KSAT's Things to do in San Antonio page

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.