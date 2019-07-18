Check out these 8 events taking place in SA this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - There is a little bit of everything going on this weekend, including a Christmas in July event.

Here's a list of nine activities to check out Friday through Sunday.

Cocktail: The Event: This event celebrates San Antonio's cocktail culture at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Fifteen of the city's top bars will be serving samples of different kinds of cocktails, inspired by this year's Tiki theme. This will take place Friday night starting at 8 p.m. Only general admission tickets remain, and they are $55.

The Big Little Comedy Fest: This is San Antonio's first comedy fest of its kind. The four-day event started Wednesday and ends Saturday. Throughout the fest, 31 improv, sketch and stand-up acts from across the country will perform. This is all taking place at Bexar Stage, which is located at 1203 Camden St. Day passes are still available.

PokeFest: For the third year, this expo will take place at the Norris Conference Center. Pokemon fans and trainers will gather at this expo this Saturday. Tickets range from $15 to $47.

Kickin For A Kure: This yearly event to raise money for research of leukemia and lymphoma will take place at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall on Saturday. This year, Gary Allan, Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen will perform. Tickets start at $35.

SA Teacher Fest: This free event is for educators only and will provide many resources. There will be a vendor room, networking and break-out sessions. If attending, please bring a valid school badge/ID, a pay stub or a copy of your teacher certificate. This will take place at 250 E. Grayson St., starting at 1 p.m.

UFC Fight Night: UFC returns to San Antonio on Saturday. The main event will feature Rafael Dos Anjos and Leon "Rocky" Edwards. Also on the card: Former Dallas Cowboys star Greg Hardy will face Houston's Juan Adams. Fights start at 5 p.m., and tickets are still available.

Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Celebration: This Saturday marks the 50th aniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Scobee Education Center will host a celebration that will include hands on activities for all ages, robotics, drones, guest speakers and STEM resources. This event is free and starts at 9 a.m.

Christmas in July Arts & Crafts Fair: Put on your flip-flops and get some Christmas shopping done at this fair, which takes place Sunday at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower. It is free to attend and will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.