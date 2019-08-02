Check out these back-to-school events in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO - This weekend, there are several back-to-school events taking place and free school supplies will be distributed at some of them.

Here's a list of those events:

Back 2 School Expo: This is your one-stop shop all things back to school. It is taking place Saturday at Freeman Expo Hall B, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. It is free to attend and there is free parking. There will be free immunizations; free school supply packs; free backpacks, while supplies last; free sports physicals and much more.

Back to School Bash: Students, parents and teachers are all invited to this free event at Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair. There will be live music, interactive art, backpack giveaways and much more. The bash starts at 6 p.m.

5th Annual Back to School Backpack Bash: This is hosted by the city of Converse at Converse North Park. There will be free backpacks and school supplies for students in grades K-8 only. There are only limited quantity available. This event starts at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Secondary Back to School Fair: Edgewood Independnt School District middle and high school families are welcome to attend this fair on Saturday. Students will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies. This event will take place at the Edgewood Gym from 9 a.m. to noon.

Back to School Jam: This will be a morning full of games and fun for students and their families. Free backpacks filled with school supplies will be handed out, and there will also be haircuts and physicals. This will take place at 3447 Northeast Parkway from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Back to School Splash Bash: This fun event will take place Saturday at the Fairchild Pool located at 1214 E. Crockett St. There will be chances to win school supplies and there will also be activities based on school subjects. The event is free to attend.

