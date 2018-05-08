Chris Perez performing 4 shows in San Antonio this month

SAN ANTONIO - Chris Perez, Selena’s widower, will be playing at a West side bar every week during the month of May.

Perez will perform at Doc Browns every Wednesday through May 30 with Grupo Metal.

Perez is a native of the Alamo City and most recently performed at Fiesta Fiesta.

Grupo Metal, featuring Chris Perez, is a 21 and up only event.

