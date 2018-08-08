'Cry Pretty': Carrie Underwood tour coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Carrie Underwood has a lot of reasons to celebrate right now.

The seven-time Grammy winner just announced her "Cry Pretty Tour 360" will kick off in May and she’s also expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher.

The country crooner's tour will make a stop May 6 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

"It’s been exciting to introduce audiences to 'Cry Pretty' and I can’t wait to bring the new album to life on this tour, along with all of the songs we love to play live,” Underwood said.

Other bands in the lineup include Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

Underwood has arranged for a donation of $1 from each ticket sold for "The Cry Pretty Tour 360" to be contributed to Danita’s Children, which provides a safe haven for abandoned and vulnerable children in Haiti, while encouraging families to stay together through their education and malnutrition programs, according to a press release.

Tickets will go on sale Aug. 17, and her “Cry Pretty” album will be released in mid-September.

Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you! Click here for info on The Cry Pretty Tour 360! #CryPrettyTourBundle #CryPrettyTour360 #CryPrettyAlbum @CALIAbyCarrie https://t.co/9K79jKnwai pic.twitter.com/kcL76v6XuK — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 8, 2018

