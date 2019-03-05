Cute video of longhorn bull playing with yoga ball takes sad turn when ball pops

CLEVELAND, Texas - It's probably the sweetest-turned-saddest video you'll ever see of a longhorn bull and a yoga ball.

The owners of the Ima Survivor Sanctuary in Cleveland, Texas -- north of Houston -- posted a video on social media of a bull named Tex playfully bouncing a yoga ball around a field.

It's an adorable interaction until the bull bounces the ball toward a barbed-wire fence. The anticipation builds as a man on the video is heard warning the bull.

"Uh oh. That's a barbed wire fence! That's a rubber ball!" he says in the video.

And then, the inevitable happens. The ball pops and Tex looks very dejected as he pokes at the flat piece of rubber.

The man in the video is Lester Morrow. He runs the animal sanctuary in addition to his day job as a teacher.

As it turns out, it was another viral video that helped him start the sanctuary.

Morrow's family home and farm was destroyed by floodwaters after Hurricane Harvey. Somehow, some of his family's beloved animals survived the devastating floods. He recorded a video of his reunion with those animals including Patty the pig, Meg the goat, their beloved donkey and several horses.

"We used the proceeds that the video generated to rebuild the farm and used what remained to create a 501(c) non-profit animal sanctuary where other surviving farm animals could have a forever home," Morrow said.

Many of the animals at the sanctuary are also flood survivors. Some were abandoned and others came from people who were overburdened after Harvey.

While donkeys are their passion, the Morrows have goats, pigs, sheep, ducks, cows, an alpaca and "of course donkeys, way too many donkeys," Morrow said.

Morrow said it's always an adventure with the animals he refers to as his "littles" or "bigs," depending on if they are short-legged animals or long-legged animals.

He often posts amusing videos of his animals on the sanctuary's Facebook and YouTube pages.

And in case you're wondering, Tex did get another red yoga ball.

Watch the videos of Tex and his red yoga balls:

