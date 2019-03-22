Dance the night away with Jennifer Lopez as her tour stops in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Jennifer Lopez will perform at the AT&T Center on June 21 as part of her "It's My Party" tour.

J-Lo's 25-city tour will feature a mix of new music and old classics with the flair people have come to expect from the pop superstar.

Tickets the San Antonio show of Lopez's first-ever headlining U.S. tour will go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com and ATTCenter.com.

American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public, from Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m.

San Antonio is the first of four Texas stops on the "It's My Party" tour.

Jenny from the Block will also be performing in Edinburg on June 22, Dallas on June 24 and Houston on June 25.

