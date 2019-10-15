Dave Chappelle announces second, third show in San Antonio

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Dave Chappelle is back for rounds two and three in San Antonio.

After a surprise performance in the Alamo City on Monday night, the stand-up comedian is going to perform at the Aztec Theatre again Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 3 p.m.

No cellphones, cameras or recording devices were allowed at Monday's show. Phones were secured in pouches upon arrival at the theater and unlocked at the end of the performance.

Chappelle has deployed the tactic to prevent filming of his performances in recent years.

There was a two-ticket purchase limit for tickets for those lucky enough to get past the queue for the first show.

Many San Antonians saw a screen on Live Nation Monday indicating their place in line was well into the thousands.

Tickets for Monday's show, which started at $83, sold out within minutes.

The seating capacity at Aztec Theatre is 1,477, so tickets for Tuesday and Wednesday will be very limited.

