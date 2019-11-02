LIVE: Choose your own camera to watch Day of the Dead River Walk parade

SAN ANTONIO - We've set up 10 cameras along the River Walk to give KSAT.com viewers a new, be-your-own-director experience during the Day of the Dead River Walk parade, known as Catrinas on the River.

KSAT, the official media partner of the event, is broadcasting the parade on KSAT 12 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday night on television, but online viewers on KSAT.com have access to the brand new livestream experience starting around 5 p.m.

Viewers can click whichever camera shot they want to see — try the river barge cam or the Arneson River Theatre cam —and the video will populate in the main panel at the top of the page.

At any time you are able to jump from different camera angles. You are your own director.

It's the best way to watch every angle of the festivities and parade, which is the marquee event for the city's Day of the Dead celebrations and will feature colorful barges decorated with skeletons, skulls, candles, incense, marigolds and pan de muerto.

Here's a list of the camera locations you have access to and who will be at each. The parade will end at the Arneson Theatre with a performance by Day of the Dead dancers and performances by mariachis and mojigangas, or giant dancing puppet figures.

Arneson River Theatre - Isis Romero & Steve Spriester

La Villita - SA Live

Casa Rio - Ursula Pari

Harley Davidson - Leslie Mouton & Mark Austin

Guadalajara Grill - Erica Hernandez & Rj Marquez

IBC Plaza - Katie Blake & Sarah Spivey

Margaritaville - Adam Caskey & Tiffany Huertas

