Free 'Coco' screening with music, food & a Day of the Dead parade preview

SAN ANTONIO - Day of the Dead San Antonio is hosting a free "Coco Night" on Oct. 25 at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Celebration of the dead: 7 things to know about Dia de los Muertos

In addition to a free screening of the popular Disney movie at the Tobin's outdoor performance plaza, there will be music, food and a preview of the Catrinas on the River Parade.

The event will feature Cabezones, which are large skulls decorated for Day of the Dead and Catrinas, which are elegantly-dressed skeleton figures used to symbolize the holiday.

Colorful barges revealed for Day of Dead Parade in SA

Attendees will get to preview a "Coco"-themed barge that will be part of the river parade on Nov. 1.

The Children's Ballet of San Antonio will also perform at the event.

The festivities begin at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at 7 p.m.

Click for more stories on Day of the Dead events & history

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.