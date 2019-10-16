Get FREE admission to Day of the Dead Festival

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - The Day of the Dead San Antonio 2019 Festival will be free, organizers announced Wednesday.

The three-day festival at La Villita kicks off Nov. 1.

While admission is free, attendees will need to have tickets. The free tickets are available online.

The festival will include live music and performances, workshops, children's activities and crafts, food, drinks and shopping.

"Day of the Dead San Antonio is an event open to all who want to celebrate and remember those who have passed, and we can think of no better way to truly welcome everyone than by making the event free for everyone to enjoy," said Javier Ruiz Galindo, president and CEO of Day of the Dead San Antonio.

Hours for the festival are 6-11 p.m Nov. 1 and 2 and noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 3.

The festival kicks off Nov. 1 with the Catrinas on the River Parade, the city's first Dia de Los Muertos River Parade. Tickets along the parade route and at the Arneson River Theater are available online.

There will be a Celebrating Life 5K Race at 8 a.m. Nov. 2 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels & Cemeteries South.

