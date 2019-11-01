How to watch San Antonio's first-ever Day of the Dead River Walk parade

SAN ANTONIO - If you can't make it downtown on Friday for the Day of the Dead River Walk parade, known as Catrinas on the River, KSAT has you covered.

We'll be broadcasting the parade on KSAT 12 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

Online viewers on KSAT.com will have access to a brand new livestream experience — a way to watch every angle of the festivities, hosted by KSAT anchors, and create your own broadcast.

The marquee event for the city's Day of the Dead celebrations will feature colorful barges decorated with skeletons, skulls, candles, incense, marigolds and pan de muerto. Read more about the parade here. You can get tickets here.

How the livestream experience works

We've set up 10 different cameras at different locations along the San Antonio River Walk and our anchors will be stationed at each, livestreaming the parade and festivities live on KSAT.com from about 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Once the page goes live, users can click whichever camera shot you want to see — try the river barge cam or the Arneson River Theatre cam —and the feed will populate at the top of the page. At any time you are able to jump from different camera angles. You are your own director.

Here's a list of the camera locations you have access to and who will be at each. The parade will end at the Arneson Theatre with a performance by Day of the Dead dancers and performances by mariachis and mojigangas, or giant dancing puppet figures.

Arneson River Theatre - Isis Romero & Steve Spriester

La Villita - SA Live

Casa Rio - Ursula Pari

Harley Davidson - Leslie Mouton & Mark Austin

Guadalajara Grill - Erica Hernandez & Rj Marquez

IBC Plaza - Katie Blake & Sarah Spivey

Margaritaville - Adam Caskey & Tiffany Huertas

KSAT is the official media partner of the event. Get a sneak peek at the barges from telenovela actress Montserrat Oliver below.

