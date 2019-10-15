KSAT in CDMX: Wonderland of art, sculptures headed to SA for Day of the Dead

MEXICO CITY - As San Antonio prepares for its first-ever Day of the Dead river parade, a KSAT crew traveled to Mexico City to see the beginnings of the floats that will illuminate the River Walk on Nov. 1.

Isis Romero, RJ Marquez and Misael Gomez visited a workshop where many of the items that paradegoers will see were being made.

Special Section: Day of the Dead

The workshop is located in a small town called Ojo De Agua, which is about an hour outside Mexico City.

Inside the workshop, there is a wonderland of beautiful sculptures and art.

Edgar Lozano gave us a tour of the workshop. He is in charge of making most of the pieces paradegoers will see.

They are handmade in Mexico in a detailed step-by step process from design and conceptualization -- to molding the material -- to finessing the finished product.

Each piece takes about three days to make. Artists work around the clock to get it done from start to finish.

They have been working on these projects for months. There are a variety of skulls, catrinas and other molds at the site.

Once everything was done in Mexico City, the pieces were transported across the border into San Antonio by truck where they were painted by local artists.

More than 20 barges are expected to be displayed on San Antonio River.

Lozano and his team are excited to give San Antonio a taste of Mexico's rich culture.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.