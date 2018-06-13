Disney releases teaser trailer for Tim Burton's live-action ‘Dumbo'

SAN ANTONIO - Disney released a new live-action teaser trailer for “Dumbo.”

The movie, which will hit theaters in March 2019, is directed by Tim Burton.

Burton is a well-known director who’s also directed cult classics like “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Beetlejuice” and “Edward Scissorhands.”

The all-star cast of the live-action Dumbo remake includes big names like Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Eva Green and Danny DeVito.

The movie centers around a struggling circus, but things start to change when the owner learns Dumbo can fly.

After finding fame at the circus, Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist in a new entertainment venture called Dreamland, according to the Disney Movie Trailer YouTube page.

However, Dumbo's caretaker soon learns that Dreamland isn't what it appears to be.

Watch the teaser trailer below:



Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.