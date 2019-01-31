Tribute planned for 'King of Tejano', Emilio Navaira on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - In a unique performance, a classical musical institution will collaborate with an accordion, drums, keyboards and other essential instruments to Tejano music Thursday.

It will happen when the San Antonio Symphony will present a tribute to the "King of Tejano" Emilio Navaira. Navaira's sons, Emilio Jr. and Diego, will perform alongside their father's original band and 70 other musicians at the Tobin Center.

The tribute will be an opportunity for the symphony to preserve the essence of Emilio Navaira and his lasting impact in his hometown of San Antonio.

"The symphony is an institution that is all about preserving the culture," said Troy Peters.

Peters will conduct the symphony tribute Thursday evening. He, along with Navaira's sons chose the nearly 20 songs that will be performed adding, "Featuring musical icons from this city, highlighting them in that context is a great way to say to this city, "We are here, we are part of you. We want you to hear these cultural institutions perform this music that represents who this city is.'"

Fans will be able to listen to songs that were never performed live by Navaira. Also featured are songs such as "Juntos," the meaning of which Navaira spoke openly about.

Diego Navaira added, "It has always been a very special song. Not too many people know this, but my dad wrote that song with my mom. They wrote it together."

"Juntos" was a song Emilio Navaira dedicated to those he loved deeply, and always performed alongside his two sons.

"I have a feeling that 'Juntos,' out of all the other ones, I will be able to feel (my father) the most," said Emilio Navaira Jr.

The one-night event will take place at the Tobin's HEB Performance Hall beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online.

