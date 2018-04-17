Eva Longoria honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Famous friends including Victoria Beckham, Felicity Huffman and Ricky Martin came out to celebrate Eva Longoria’s induction onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

The pregnant actress was so moved by the outpouring of support from her pals that she teared up while discussing the big day with ET.

“Oh my god, it was really surreal today,” Longoria said after her star was unveiled on the famed Hollywood, California, strip. “I meant it when I said, 20 years ago, standing almost at this spot saying, ‘I'm gonna have a star one day,’ and then, for it to happen, was really surreal.’



“And then, of course, Felicity's speech and Ricky, and Anna … it's just overwhelming,” she added, wiping away tears. “[I’m] overwhelmed.”

Longoria’s former Desperate Housewives costar, Felicity Huffman, Overboard co-star, Anna Faris, and Martin all gave speeches at the event.

Gal-pal Beckham was also out to support Longoria, donning a flowing, cream dress and lavender heels.

While the Hollywood honor marked a dream coming true for the 43-year-old actress, it’s only the beginning of one of her biggest years yet, with the greatest event -- the birth of her first child -- rapidly approaching.

“Yes, the most important project's yet to come!” said Longoria, who’s expecting a son with her husband, Jose Pepe Baston, this spring. “It's been amazing and I feel really honored and blessed that all of this is happening. I feel like, there's always something coming up that I have to do --I have to work. But this -- 2018 -- has been really, really special.”

“I'll be taking a break after this,” added the pregnant star, who had to sit during the ceremony. “This is my last official work of duty and then just waiting, waiting for the baby.”

As for whether she’ll be reuniting with Huffman and their former castmates for any professional projects anytime soon, Longoria said that would be “wonderful.”

