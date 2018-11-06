Ex-pro boxer chokes to death at croissant eating contest

ARGENTINA - Mario Oscar Melo, 56, died Sunday after choking during a croissant-eating contest in Argentina, according to TMZ Sports.

Melo was the World Boxing Organizations' light heavyweight champion in 1990 and was 21-9 during his career as a pro fighter.

The former boxer choked on croissant dough, which several men tried to dislodge from his throat.

A firefighter and doctor were in the crowd and tried to help Melo, but TMZ Sports reported that no trained medical staff were on hand at the event.

Melo reportedly started choking while eating his third croissant.

He was declared dead upon arrival at an area hospital.

