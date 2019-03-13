Entertainment

Facebook and Instagram are down and people are freaking out (and laughing)

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist
Facebook and Instagram are down and people on Twitter are freaking out (and laughing) about the outage.

According to numerous Twitter users and the online outage detector, downdetector.com, the outage started around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The social networking sites are experiencing issues that are preventing users from seeing their timelines, as well as commenting and posting. 

Twitter users took the opportunity to laugh, as well as gripe, about the outage.

Check out some of the funniest tweets below...

