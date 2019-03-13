Facebook and Instagram are down and people are freaking out (and laughing)

Facebook and Instagram are down and people on Twitter are freaking out (and laughing) about the outage.

According to numerous Twitter users and the online outage detector, downdetector.com, the outage started around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The social networking sites are experiencing issues that are preventing users from seeing their timelines, as well as commenting and posting.

Twitter users took the opportunity to laugh, as well as gripe, about the outage.

Check out some of the funniest tweets below...

Live footage of Facebook users running to twitter to check they aren’t the only ones struggling to log in #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/IkJZbobWiv — Joyful Joey (@JoeyJoyful) March 13, 2019

Instagram and Facebook users coming to check Twitter like

#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/DKGhMnBdHx — LIL G (@LILG96958980) March 13, 2019

Me running to Twitter to check wtf is going on #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/4OFK72fd6o — Arnab Choudhury (@arnab_343) March 13, 2019

When your in a online argument and Facebook goes down 😫#FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/90DW97BstO — shelley (@shelley59133677) March 13, 2019

When #Facebook is down & you realize you have to actually do your work. 🙄🤣😭#FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/rZhSWpuKko — Kristen Collins (@Author_KCollins) March 13, 2019

