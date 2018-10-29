Fail: DJ Khaled attempts to crowd surf

DJ Khaled didn't care what the outcome was, but he was going to crowd surf for the first time.
The failed attempt happened over the weekend at a birthday party.
The crowd was unable to hold him up, he fell through and had to be pulled back on stage.
The video was posted by DJ Khaled on Instagram and has more than 400,000 views.
I always wanted to crowd surf 🏄 , for my first time I had to do it to the hottest anthem out @flippdinero #LeaveMeAlone 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 HAPPY BDAY @therealswizzz son NASIR ! I had so much fun ! @flippdinero you lit that stage up!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @wethebestmusic !!!!! ANOTHER ONE ☝️
