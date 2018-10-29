Entertainment

#Fail: DJ Khaled attempts to crowd surf

Video posted on Instagram shows DJ Khaled's failed attempt at crowd surfing

By Erica Hernandez - Digital Journalist
Copyright (c) 2016 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

DJ Khaled didn't care what the outcome was, but he was going to crowd surf for the first time.

The failed attempt happened over the weekend at a birthday party.

More Headlines

The crowd was unable to hold him up, he fell through and had to be pulled back on stage.

The video was posted by DJ Khaled on Instagram and has more than 400,000 views.

 

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.