Family and learning is hot in San Antonio this week

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From parades at The Alamo and downtown to celebrate to a celebration of Latin American culture at the city zoo, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Battle of Flowers Parade

See displays of colors and arrangements with the 128th Battle of Flowers Parade on Friday at The Alamo. The parade honors the defenders of the Alamo, commemorates the victory of San Jacinto and celebrates the diversity and heritage of Texas and the entire country. This year's theme is "For the Love of Texas!"

When: Friday, April 26, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Where: The Alamo, 300 Alamo Plaza

Price: $12-$25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

King William Fair

Enjoy live music, dance performances and arts and crafts items available for purchase from vendors on Saturday at the King William Fair. Held on the streets of the historic district, children can play in the Kids Kingdom and watch a parade. All proceeds from the fair benefit scholarships for inner-city students and art programs for elementary through high school students.

When: Saturday, April 27, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: King William Historic District, 1032 S. Alamo St.

Price: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fiesta Flambeau Parade

The Fiesta Fleambeau Parade lights up the historic district and streets of downtown along a 2.6 mile path. Expect to see themed floats illuminated by thousands of lights, plus marching bands, dance groups and other attractions in the parade.

When: Saturday, April 27, 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: The Alasmo, 300 Alamo Plaza

Price: $18-$35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Festival de Animales

The San Antonio Zoo is recognizing Latin America culture, food and its native animals on Sunday with the Festival de Animales. There will be up-close animal interactions, Latin American food and merchandise for sale, entertainment and more.

When: Sunday, April 28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: San Antonio Zoo, 3903 N. St. Mary's St.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A Day in Old Mexico & Charreada

The Rancho Del Charro is hosting A Day in Old Mexico and Charreada on Sunday that will include dance performances, live Mariachi music, pony rides, food, drinks and more.

When: Sunday, April 28, 3 p.m.

Where: Rancho del Charro, 6126 Padre Drive

Price: $5-$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.